Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.68% of Spok worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 417,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 53,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SPOK stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.