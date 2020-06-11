Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,192 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after acquiring an additional 543,614 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,479,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 112,755.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 431,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

