Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,334 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forrester Research by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

