Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 556,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 2.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

