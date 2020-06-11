Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Limelight Networks worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

LLNW stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,394 shares of company stock worth $1,984,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

