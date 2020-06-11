Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.