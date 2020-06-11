Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Bayer alerts:

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Bayer has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.