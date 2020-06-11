BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

