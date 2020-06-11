BidaskClub Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Buy

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,033 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

