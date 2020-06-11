BidaskClub Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Buy

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.38.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $262.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.81. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $271.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

