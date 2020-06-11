BidaskClub Upgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Sell

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 397,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $247,290. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.