BidaskClub Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

