BlackRock Inc. Sells 646,367 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.26% of Gogo worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gogo by 369.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 362,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,075 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of GOGO opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Gogo Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

