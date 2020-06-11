B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

