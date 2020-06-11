Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.20. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 564,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -238.32 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.