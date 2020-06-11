Brokerages Expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Yext posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.57. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $41,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,321.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,121. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

