Brokers Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

RCM stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -624.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $749,397,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 451,861 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 433,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.