BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Stock Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of BRT Apartments worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

BRT stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

