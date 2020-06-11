BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Ian Cheshire Acquires 19,646 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Ian Cheshire acquired 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £24,753.96 ($31,505.61).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.39 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.70). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.51.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.28).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.