Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.