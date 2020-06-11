Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $10.85

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at to $10.85 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. ‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of Calix stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $810.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 96.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 751,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 122.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 259.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.