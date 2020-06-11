Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CFRX opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

