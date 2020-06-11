Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of CDLX opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $47,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 200,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,591,797 and sold 230,499 shares valued at $11,482,653. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

