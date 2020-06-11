CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

