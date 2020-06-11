Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Reiterated by

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CADNF opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Cascades has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

