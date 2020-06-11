Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,956.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,959 shares of company stock worth $4,721,597. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

