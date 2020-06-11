Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 6248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91.

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.53 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

