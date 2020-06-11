Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share of ($2.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($2.76). Cedar Fair reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 285.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.88. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

