Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 14th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after buying an additional 1,492,180 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $1,550,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 227,721 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

