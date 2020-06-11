Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Churchill Downs worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.