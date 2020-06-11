Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,811 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ship Finance International worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.17. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

