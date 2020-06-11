Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,012 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

