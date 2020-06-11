Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,522 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sullivan Marianne bought 85,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $558,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

