Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,301 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

