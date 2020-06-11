Citigroup Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

