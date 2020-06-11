Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

