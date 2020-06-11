Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,850 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 918,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 196,588 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 798,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

