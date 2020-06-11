Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 109,054 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Tennant by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tennant by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tennant by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.