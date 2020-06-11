Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,454 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 83.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,490. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.