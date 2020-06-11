Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,053 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

