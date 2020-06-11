Citigroup Inc. Sells 300,529 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 2,000.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

RealPage stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,250,264.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

