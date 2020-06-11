Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,132 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

