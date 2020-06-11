Citigroup Inc. Sells 694 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

