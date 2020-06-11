Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,983 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE DLX opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

