Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 420,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $23,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after buying an additional 120,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

