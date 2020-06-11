Citigroup Lowers Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Mexico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Grupo Mexico has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.07.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

