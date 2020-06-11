CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.38).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 227.90 ($2.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.81.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

