CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187 ($2.38).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.90 ($2.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.81.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

