CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 14th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CNSP opened at $2.52 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

