Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $382.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

COKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

